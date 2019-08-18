Winmark (WINA) Reaches $163.30 Formed H&S; WIZE PHARMA (WIZP) Sellers Decreased By 20.83% Their Shorts

WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP) had a decrease of 20.83% in short interest. WIZP’s SI was 1,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.83% from 2,400 shares previously. With 30,700 avg volume, 0 days are for WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s short sellers to cover WIZP’s short positions. The stock decreased 24.62% or $0.1078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3301. About 3,144 shares traded. Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winmark Corporation (WINA) formed H&S with $150.24 target or 8.00% below today’s $163.30 share price. Winmark Corporation (WINA) has $617.49 million valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 3,095 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69

More notable recent Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wize Pharma down 9% on underwhelming LO2A data in eye disorder – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wize Pharma on go with Phase 4 study of LO2A in dry eye syndrome; shares up 17% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CannaTech Conference Series: Eyal Barad, CEO Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cannabics Pharma teams up with Wize Pharma to develop ophthalmic therapies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CannaTech Conference Series: Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist At Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. The company has market cap of $3.39 million. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and SjÃ¶gren's in the Netherlands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Winmark Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 727 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited has 7,123 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 2,103 shares in its portfolio. Intll Group Inc stated it has 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Dimensional Fund L P reported 0.01% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 25,714 shares. Citigroup holds 581 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 488 shares. North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) for 12 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 250 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com holds 5,080 shares.