Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Both Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 9.41 N/A 7.37 22.94 PCM Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.97 17.70

Table 1 highlights Winmark Corporation and PCM Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PCM Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Winmark Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.26 shows that Winmark Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PCM Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, PCM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Winmark Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PCM Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Winmark Corporation and PCM Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 63.4%. About 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Winmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PCM Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Winmark Corporation beats PCM Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.