Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 171 8.95 N/A 7.30 24.62 Genuine Parts Company 103 0.82 N/A 5.40 17.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Genuine Parts Company has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Winmark Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Genuine Parts Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -207.2% 63.1% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Winmark Corporation’s 0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Winmark Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Winmark Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Winmark Corporation and Genuine Parts Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Genuine Parts Company’s potential upside is 5.30% and its consensus price target is $111.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Winmark Corporation shares and 78.5% of Genuine Parts Company shares. Winmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 27.3%. Comparatively, Genuine Parts Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation 3% -2.35% 8.8% 17.13% 33.19% 13.08% Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42%

For the past year Winmark Corporation has stronger performance than Genuine Parts Company

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats Genuine Parts Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.