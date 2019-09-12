Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

We are comparing Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.96 N/A 7.37 22.94 CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Winmark Corporation and CSS Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Winmark Corporation and CSS Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6%

Risk & Volatility

Winmark Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. CSS Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc. has 2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSS Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winmark Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares and 66.6% of CSS Industries Inc. shares. Winmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 27.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year Winmark Corporation has 6.3% stronger performance while CSS Industries Inc. has -42.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats CSS Industries Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.