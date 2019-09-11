Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.84 N/A 7.37 22.94 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.40 N/A 0.76 21.29

Table 1 highlights Winmark Corporation and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Winmark Corporation is presently more expensive than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% are Winmark Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Winmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.