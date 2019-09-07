Winmark Corporation (WINA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.65 N/A 7.37 22.94 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.25 N/A 0.33 18.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Winmark Corporation and The Container Store Group Inc. The Container Store Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Winmark Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Container Store Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Winmark Corporation and The Container Store Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Winmark Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.26. The Container Store Group Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Winmark Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Container Store Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.4 respectively. Winmark Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Winmark Corporation and The Container Store Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, The Container Store Group Inc.’s potential upside is 52.51% and its average target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares and 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year Winmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Container Store Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Winmark Corporation beats The Container Store Group Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.