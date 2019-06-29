Winmark Corporation (WINA) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 170 8.96 N/A 7.30 24.62 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.41 N/A 1.97 8.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Winmark Corporation and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Winmark Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -207.2% 63.1% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

Winmark Corporation is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Winmark Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Winmark Corporation and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 1.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Winmark Corporation shares and 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 27.3% of Winmark Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation 3% -2.35% 8.8% 17.13% 33.19% 13.08% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64%

For the past year Winmark Corporation had bullish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Winmark Corporation beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.