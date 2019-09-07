Winmark Corporation (WINA) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.65 N/A 7.37 22.94 Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.34 N/A 1.29 10.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Qurate Retail Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Winmark Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Qurate Retail Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Winmark Corporation and Qurate Retail Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 0.36% respectively. Insiders owned 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28%

For the past year Winmark Corporation has 6.3% stronger performance while Qurate Retail Inc. has -23.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Winmark Corporation beats Qurate Retail Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.