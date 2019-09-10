Winmark Corporation (WINA) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) Comparing side by side

Both Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.75 N/A 7.37 22.94 Medifast Inc. 127 1.87 N/A 5.30 21.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Winmark Corporation and Medifast Inc. Medifast Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Winmark Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Volatility and Risk

Winmark Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Medifast Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Winmark Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Medifast Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Winmark Corporation and Medifast Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Medifast Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $190 consensus price target and a 86.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares and 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares. Winmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 27.2%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Medifast Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year Winmark Corporation had bullish trend while Medifast Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats Medifast Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.