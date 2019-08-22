Wingstop (WING) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG)’s Sentiment Is 0.37

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 106 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 290 cut down and sold holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten stock positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:WING) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Wingstop Inc’s current price of $103.81 translates into 0.11% yield. Wingstop Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103.81. About 312,059 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY System-Wide Unit Growth 10%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c

More notable recent Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wingstop (WING) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brazil’s Bolsonaro says NGOs may be setting fire to Amazon forest – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wingstop Has Flown Too High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 152.66 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $65 lowest target. $91.78’s average target is -11.59% below currents $103.81 stock price. Wingstop had 17 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of WING in report on Tuesday, June 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $72 target. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Guggenheim has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, July 16. Wedbush maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $69 target.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.