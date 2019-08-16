Wingstop (WING) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Shorts Lowered By 22.3%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:WING) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Wingstop Inc’s current price of $98.79 translates into 0.11% yield. Wingstop Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.79. About 290,657 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 19/03/2018 Wingstop Announces Resignation of Flynn K. Dekker as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Low Single Digit Domestic Same Store Sales Growth

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) had a decrease of 22.3% in short interest. MKTX’s SI was 2.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.3% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 498,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s short sellers to cover MKTX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.37% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $365.12. About 160,530 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.79 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 74.51 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Prager Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 8,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 58,004 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 53,290 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability has 13,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & reported 4.04M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Van Berkom Assocs Incorporated accumulated 439,154 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Stevens Capital Mgmt L P holds 5,740 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 31,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,162 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 8,542 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,863 shares in its portfolio.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 145.28 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.