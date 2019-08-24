Wingstop (WING) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Target Com (TGT) Stake

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:WING) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Wingstop Inc’s current price of $104.28 translates into 0.11% yield. Wingstop Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 516,726 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Low Single Digit Domestic Same Store Sales Growth; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 5,506 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 36,695 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 31,189 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $54.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) – Target Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target soars after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -3.01% below currents $103.49 stock price. Target had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Ishares Russell Microcap Index (IWC) stake by 5,764 shares to 12,427 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) stake by 25,462 shares and now owns 373,652 shares. Avago Technologies Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing Wins $999M Air Force Deal for A-10 Wing Replacements – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wingstop (WING) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.