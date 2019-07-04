Wingstop Inc. (WING)’s Financial Results Comparing With RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 74 17.11 N/A 0.75 104.63 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 21 1.00 N/A 1.52 13.37

Table 1 demonstrates Wingstop Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wingstop Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wingstop Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wingstop Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Wingstop Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Wingstop Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.71 is Wingstop Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -13.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wingstop Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.4%. 0.6% are Wingstop Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. -0.86% 2.02% 14.73% 22.05% 61.2% 22.09% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. -12.05% -13.17% -19.44% -22.9% -34.5% -9.09%

For the past year Wingstop Inc. had bullish trend while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.