Wingstop Inc. (WING)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

As Restaurants companies, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 85 15.67 N/A 0.75 127.62 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.31 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wingstop Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wingstop Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta means Wingstop Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.43 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wingstop Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Wingstop Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wingstop Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 2.17% for Wingstop Inc. with average price target of $95.13. Competitively Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 3.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. seems more appealing than Wingstop Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wingstop Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. About 0.7% of Wingstop Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Wingstop Inc. has 48.92% stronger performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -5.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Wingstop Inc. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.