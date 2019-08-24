Wingstop Inc. (WING) Reaches $104.28 52-Week High; Eventide Asset Management Upped Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position

The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) hit a new 52-week high and has $108.45 target or 4.00% above today’s $104.28 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.07B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $108.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $122.80 million more. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 516,726 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 19/03/2018 Wingstop Announces Resignation of Flynn K. Dekker as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Low Single Digit Domestic Same Store Sales Growth; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 135.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 149,000 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 259,000 shares with $30.67 million value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 803,383 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 232,000 shares to 420,000 valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altair Engr Inc stake by 372,000 shares and now owns 628,000 shares. Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -1.83% below currents $139.73 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $135 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 37,872 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,259 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,183 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 50,900 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 6,457 shares. Smithfield Trust Com reported 1,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,621 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 2,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr stated it has 2,644 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Odey Asset Management Gru Limited has 25,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 23,816 were accumulated by Jefferies Lc. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Proshare Advisors Llc reported 22,726 shares stake.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 153.35 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

More notable recent Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing Wins $999M Air Force Deal for A-10 Wing Replacements – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wingstop (WING) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $65 lowest target. $91.78’s average target is -11.99% below currents $104.28 stock price. Wingstop had 17 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Guggenheim maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Wedbush. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Guggenheim.