Winfield Associates Upped Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $820,440; Qci Asset Management Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.30 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 28,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 247,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, up from 218,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,414 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt reported 576,810 shares stake. 498,772 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 21,763 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 12,644 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,216 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Howard stated it has 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Mgmt, California-based fund reported 34,610 shares. Zevin Asset Management reported 9,208 shares. 98,026 were reported by Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Co. 83,319 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd. Old Dominion Capital stated it has 61,075 shares. 33,474 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Fincl Serv accumulated 1.02% or 91,149 shares. Duncker Streett And Com reported 1.71% stake.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Dive Into Exxon’s Fundamentals For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.