Winfield Associates Upped Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake by $820,440; Pacifica Capital Investments Increased M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 215,519 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC)

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2.11M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.27M shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 273,839 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 89,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 269,204 shares. 1.71 million are owned by State Street. Barclays Public Limited invested in 92,189 shares. Carroll Financial Inc invested in 547 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 19,344 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 48,051 shares. James Invest holds 60,048 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 58,242 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 16,841 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 3,891 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 84,368 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Gp Inc Inc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3.44 million are owned by 1832 Asset Management L P. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 17,522 shares in its portfolio. Bonness Incorporated has 605,608 shares. Johnson Group has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mackenzie Fincl holds 2.13 million shares. Barrett Asset Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0% or 13,000 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westwood Il owns 163,300 shares. Legal General Gp Inc Plc holds 3.75 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 82,300 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 40,434 shares.