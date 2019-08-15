Winfield Associates Upped Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake by $820,440 as Shares Rose; Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding as Share Value Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 92,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.19M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 5.58M shares traded or 102.21% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $119.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

