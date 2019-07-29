Winfield Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $982,560; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Regions Financial Cut by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 108,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 1.45M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $49.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.69. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Lc reported 191 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com accumulated 1.74% or 1.13M shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 58,789 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,204 shares. Cordasco invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipg Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jasper Ridge Partners Lp holds 0.18% or 2,382 shares in its portfolio. 460 are owned by Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated. Eulav Asset holds 20,000 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 45 shares. Field & Main Bancshares has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maple Incorporated has 5,847 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated owns 344 shares. 35,981 were reported by Whittier Tru.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (SUB) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 1,612 shares to 1,678 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEF) by 5,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (BND).

