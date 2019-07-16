Winfield Associates Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $982,560; As Rayonier (RYN) Share Value Rose, Holder Private Ocean Trimmed Its Position

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $13.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.76. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 147,740 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Intll Ca has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Private Wealth has 3.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 4.47% or 3,813 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,652 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 38,713 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.46% stake. Kings Point Cap has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability Company has 7,032 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.1% or 133 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 7,558 shares. Private Trust Co Na owns 4,636 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 292 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 50,190 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 22,197 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.06 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

