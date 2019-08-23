Winfield Associates Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $982,560; Shares Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Magnetar Financial Has Lowered Position by $2.18 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 33,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 10,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 43,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 5.45M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 57,094 shares to 79,915 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

