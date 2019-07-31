Winfield Associates Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $982,560; Community Trust & Investment Co Holds Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.27. About 1.89 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 926,166 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company, New York-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Stralem & accumulated 89,135 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 35 shares. Hartford Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 500 shares. Moreover, Advisory Network Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 13,514 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.56% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Schroder Investment Management Group has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 193,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) reported 22 shares. Family Mngmt holds 0.86% or 26,136 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.05% or 280,015 shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 18,782 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Premier Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.65% or 90,999 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.