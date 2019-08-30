Winfield Associates Raised Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Its Holding in Bce (BCE) by $1.41 Million as Shares Rose

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.47M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 31,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 454,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, up from 423,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 639,898 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,879 shares. L S Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 86,425 shares. Foster & Motley reported 66,618 shares. 75 were reported by Field Main Bank. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 305,822 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd has invested 2.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Street invested in 25.90 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 18,100 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 30 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Twin Mngmt Inc invested in 40,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 5.02M shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1,240 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.14% or 966,445 shares.