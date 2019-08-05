Winfield Associates Raised By $820,440 Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake; Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell had 35 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2775 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. JP Morgan maintained Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2850 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, August 5. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2800.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3250.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2860.00 New Target: GBX 2875.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2850.00 New Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

Winfield Associates Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) stake by 170.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winfield Associates Inc acquired 11,395 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Winfield Associates Inc holds 18,080 shares with $1.30M value, up from 6,685 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio Com now has $46.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.65M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $83.75’s average target is 5.00% above currents $79.76 stock price. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PGR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 2,269 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,180 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 32,025 shares. 11,047 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Lc. Mai Cap Management holds 0.01% or 3,165 shares in its portfolio. 3.14M are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0.06% or 5.23 million shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17,200 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.01% or 4,980 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 148,185 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 43,356 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Central Corporation accumulated 160,000 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 20,227 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

The stock decreased 1.79% or GBX 43 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2365.5. About 2.06M shares traded. Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.