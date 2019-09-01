Winfield Associates Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Upped as Share Value Rose; Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by $451,890

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 213,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 2.89M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Element Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 146,863 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 69,217 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 12,011 shares. 405,771 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability. Raymond James Tru Na holds 21,542 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd stated it has 145,349 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System holds 84,606 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0.04% or 1.18 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Regions Fin Corp stated it has 13,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 657,671 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Shell Asset Management holds 22,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 3.74M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio.