Winfield Associates Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A (SPR) Stock Value Declined While New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Boosted Holding by $564,200

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 10.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A (SPR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 494,313 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation holds 26,153 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 224,401 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 325,891 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd stated it has 23,904 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 130,418 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oz LP owns 1.57% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2.85M shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,754 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,985 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 16,280 shares. Mcf Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 95 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 41,070 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 236,306 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.16% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 28,977 shares stake.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 293,053 shares to 14.22 million shares, valued at $392.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 92,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

