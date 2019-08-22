Winfield Associates Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Mathes Company Lifted Its John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holding by $359,450

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.44. About 87,718 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 12.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (SUB) by 2,900 shares to 10,415 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

