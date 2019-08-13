Winfield Associates Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $982,560 as Stock Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Its Holding in Heska (HSKA) as Share Price Rose

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 159.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 10,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The institutional investor held 17,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 49,010 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 07/05/2018 – Heska at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Heska Corporation Announces Board Action; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 21/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 2.7% Position in Heska; 22/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3% Position in Heska

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 360 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Co holds 915 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 7,233 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 483,300 shares. Horan Advisors Limited invested in 292 shares. 1,532 are owned by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 4,504 shares stake. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Co owns 350 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based R G Niederhoffer Mngmt has invested 12.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.8% or 1,453 shares. The New York-based Selz Cap Limited Co has invested 3.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Global Mngmt Company has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,790 activity. The insider NAPOLITANO JASON A sold 7,500 shares worth $732,942.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10,100 shares to 125,328 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,643 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).