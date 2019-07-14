Winfield Associates Maintains Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR); Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Stake

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Progressive Set For Stable Underwriting, Says Bullish Raymond James – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: December 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 150,934 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 345 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.09% or 4,533 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Parkside Fincl National Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,836 shares. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 26,470 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial invested in 0% or 519 shares. Ima Wealth owns 71 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 67,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.52% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Signaturefd has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cumberland Partners Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 525,873 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 915 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.