Winfield Associates Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Shares Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose While Df Dent & Co Raised by $5.80 Million Its Holding

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $37.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.97. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 227,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.67 million, up from 217,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.06. About 225,836 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.65 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Drops a Bombshell, and 1 Analyst Is Calling a Winner in the Streaming Wars – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s Vital Data: Amazon, Apple and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,475 were reported by Hillman. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has 5,353 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 915,144 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. 17,023 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,978 shares. 1,394 are owned by Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Glacier Peak Capital Lc reported 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advisors Lc owns 5,736 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 1,255 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 714,607 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,853 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has 2,736 shares. Sphera Funds Management Ltd owns 3,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,205 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 191 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Howard Mngmt invested in 900 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% or 7,214 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.22% or 79,111 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 2,291 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 20,351 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 83 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Old Financial Bank In invested in 0.12% or 4,173 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,785 shares to 13,096 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,608 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).