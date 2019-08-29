Winfield Associates Lifted Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $820,440; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Stake in Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR)

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 733,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 559,501 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China’s car wreckage cries out for consolidation – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETSOL Provides Update on OTOZ Mobility Innovation Lab and Partnership with Leading Car-Sharing Company Drivemate – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Japanese automakers Toyota, Suzuki to buy small stakes in each other – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Chinese Electric-Car Maker NIO Recover From This Sales Slump? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nio flashes warning for China’s luxury car market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Llc owns 11,471 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 30,373 shares. Kestrel Mgmt holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 154,825 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,500 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Blackrock holds 7.79M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 847,713 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). The California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.2% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 345,110 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 149,300 shares to 150,700 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 337,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And holds 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 6,075 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Associates Incorporated has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.08% stake. Speece Thorson Gp Inc reported 128,922 shares stake. Waverton Invest Limited accumulated 0.06% or 15,405 shares. Allstate holds 0.15% or 77,161 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Villere St Denis J & Limited Company reported 1.44M shares stake. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 61,407 shares. First Business Fincl Service stated it has 11,751 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 2.37% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 52,978 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.69M shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 6,255 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Group reported 707,178 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.