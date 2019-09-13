Winfield Associates Lifted Its Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) as Stock Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Raised by Btc Capital Management Inc

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 41,678 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 33,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 1.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.50% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 6.09M shares traded or 139.74% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb And Associate reported 7,081 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 2.72 million shares. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,651 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 31,750 shares. Assetmark owns 530,501 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp reported 0.99% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 774,418 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 57,954 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 538,000 were accumulated by Markel Corporation. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 19,408 shares. 9.39 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 92,879 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,194 shares to 133,826 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,639 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).