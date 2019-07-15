Winfield Associates Increases Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR); As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Declined, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 401,432 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.30M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares to 105,521 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,494 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

