Winfield Associates Increases Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR); Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 2.44M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 215,472 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 1.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James Na has 40,434 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 135,378 were reported by Gulf International Bank (Uk). Bollard Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 609,918 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Uss Invest Management has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc owns 0.61% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 52,978 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.01% or 36,567 shares. 8,931 are held by Hightower Limited Liability. Sigma Investment Counselors has 12,394 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Duncker Streett & invested in 0.1% or 6,075 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 41,524 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11. Barbagallo John A sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 100,022 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 4,715 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,232 shares. 25,917 are owned by Newfocus Financial Ltd. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 474 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 50,092 shares. Johnson Grp accumulated 721 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Fincl invested in 4,481 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 86,986 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 775 shares. West Chester Cap stated it has 1.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sol Capital Mngmt reported 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 202,198 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 4,970 are held by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.34 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

