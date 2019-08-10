Winfield Associates Increased Holding in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR); Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position Increased by Norris Perne & French Llp

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 104,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58M, up from 99,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87,066 shares to 2,744 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,913 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

