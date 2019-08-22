Winfield Associates Holding in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Has Raised by $820,440 as Share Price Rose; S Squared Technology Holds Stake in Fireeye (FEYE)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 2.00M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 1.35M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability reported 2.75% stake. Mairs & Power stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 21,900 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 666,634 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 375,151 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0% or 2,386 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 160,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 12.95 million shares. 660 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Company. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 893,052 shares. Greenwood Assocs Lc reported 0.32% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 29,869 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 905,980 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares to 432,493 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

