Winfield Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $450,300; Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Stake

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 88,798 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 425,292 shares. Maltese Mgmt accumulated 170,072 shares. Pl Ltd Company has 7.26% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 592,646 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Bancshares Of America De holds 231,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited holds 10,503 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 95,673 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 8,372 shares. State Street owns 673,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 10,324 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Moreover, Atwood Palmer Inc has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 2,460 shares. 3,997 are owned by Us Bank De. Quantbot Lp holds 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 3,100 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Inform (VGT) by 2,469 shares to 41,911 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).