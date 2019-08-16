Winfield Associates Has Upped Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake by $820,440; Share Value Rose; Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 237,912 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.92M shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.05% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 26,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weik Mgmt owns 4% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 113,630 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 117,361 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.15% or 87,213 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt Inc reported 98,983 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 665 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3.44 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 140,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 7.23M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt stated it has 148,185 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.60M shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.