Winfield Associates Has Upped Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position; Bluemountain Capital Management Maintains Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 89.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 5,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 11,859 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 6,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 204,969 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Management Lc reported 39,566 shares stake. 50,420 were reported by Hendley & Inc. First Natl Trust reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 126,767 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C M Bidwell Assocs invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jennison Associates Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 608,269 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. South Street Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 3,500 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 459,413 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guardian Capital LP has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 280,770 shares stake.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 59,418 shares to 40,877 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 19,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,844 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

