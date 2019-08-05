Winfield Associates Has Upped Its Holding in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) as Share Value Rose; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.65M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 12,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 307,541 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 294,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Columbus Circle Investors reported 256,500 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Com owns 9.11 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Lc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carret Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 4,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 101 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 32,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot & Communications Ma holds 0.07% or 6,132 shares in its portfolio. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP owns 38,920 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bb&T Ltd Liability accumulated 13,301 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 3.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 249,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,343 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 446,131 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Leavell stated it has 6,166 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 221,558 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc accumulated 28,183 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 753,812 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc invested in 1.17M shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 262,607 shares. Mrj Cap owns 30,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 339,846 shares. Guardian Cap LP invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 24,880 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 15,922 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 176,277 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,841 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 83,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).