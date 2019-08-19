Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $982,560; Capital One Finl (COF) Position Maintained by Continental Advisors Llc

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 643.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 64,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 74,339 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 1.52M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd holds 25,714 shares. Davis Ltd Liability owns 500,000 shares. 3,304 are owned by Wesbanco Fincl Bank. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Interstate State Bank holds 776 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 9,026 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Country Club Com Na invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tompkins holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 765 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 11,514 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 37,684 shares. 19,388 were accumulated by Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Hrt Ltd Company holds 2,637 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cap Investors invested in 0.73% or 37.09 million shares. 689,521 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 40,668 shares to 69,132 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.2% or 31,369 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability holds 2,375 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fmr Ltd owns 16.66M shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Fincl Serv holds 255 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Junto Capital LP accumulated 21,310 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Motco holds 335 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dana Advsrs reported 0.67% stake. Rockland Trust accumulated 211 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Cap Lc reported 14,896 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy for Young Investors – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “One Thing Could Boost Kohlâ€™s Stock When It Reports Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).