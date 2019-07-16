Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $982,560; Perkins Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) as Stock Price Rose

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 431,143 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,380 were accumulated by Valiant Mngmt Lp. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 351 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.54% or 71,489 shares. Iconiq Ltd Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth accumulated 2.77% or 4,969 shares. 29,354 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Raymond James And Associate invested in 384,256 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Capital World Investors, a California-based fund reported 3.92 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 280 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 23,904 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,535 shares. 887 are owned by Ashford Mgmt. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 2.36% or 10,344 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 5,191 shares. Barton Invest reported 46,416 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares to 35,718 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). California State Teachers Retirement owns 125,642 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 401,857 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Yorktown And Incorporated holds 0.12% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 17,500 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 53 shares stake. Amer Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 63,472 shares. Rmb Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alphaone Investment Services Ltd accumulated 0.98% or 79,816 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132,414 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Morgan Stanley reported 626,261 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.39% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,650 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

