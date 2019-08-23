Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $982,560; Stock Price Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Position

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $54.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1751.4. About 3.77M shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 5.82M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares to 778,916 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 12,709 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 122,741 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. First Manhattan Com holds 0.01% or 110,426 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 342,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 18,385 shares. 70,388 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability. Bogle Invest LP De has invested 1.14% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.46 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication accumulated 43,241 shares. Crosslink Cap stated it has 1.12 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 171,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 64,634 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company reported 85,164 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 11.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Groesbeck Invest Nj has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investment Advsr stated it has 5,855 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Hills Natl Bank Com holds 0.42% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177 shares. Dillon Assocs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Telemus Limited Liability accumulated 14,896 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 5,108 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 29,668 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel stated it has 409 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 808 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 1,874 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.83 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).