Winfield Associates Has Raised Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $820,440; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Its Stake in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) by $658,800

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 72,027 shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated stated it has 1.91 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.64% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co stated it has 305,822 shares. Moreover, Lafayette has 3.32% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jump Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 3,104 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 713,297 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 822 shares or 0.03% of the stock. L & S has 86,425 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Lc has 3,120 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc owns 49 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yoshitaka Kitao Joins Ripple Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Bullish On Old Second Bancorp’s Growth, Profitability – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Second Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Canfor’s (TSE:CFP) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Sg Americas Securities Limited, a New York-based fund reported 9,446 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) or 71,758 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 2,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 11,871 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Boston stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc reported 0% stake. 36,331 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il owns 0.02% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 18,200 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Co Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 2,509 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 142,700 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn, California-based fund reported 71,022 shares. Blair William & Il owns 145,983 shares.