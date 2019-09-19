Winfield Associates Has Raised Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position; Opaleye Management Has Upped Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 226,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19 million, up from 213,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.90 million shares traded or 259.36% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.45 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Progressive Corp. (PGR) Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Ltd has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 4.47 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,245 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 13,305 shares. Assetmark holds 0.35% or 530,501 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 0.09% or 9,386 shares. Savant Capital Ltd stated it has 4,664 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2,654 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 35,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 774,418 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 194 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 110,670 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 29,209 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.15 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Llc owns 83,286 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 79,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated has 5,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Lp stated it has 32,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 435,092 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 1.12M shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 18,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board has 74,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 28,722 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 734,417 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 71 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 60,613 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 369,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 47,306 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 180,309 shares stake.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 335,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.