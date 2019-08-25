Winfield Associates Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Sather Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.38 Million

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 32,865 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 48,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc owns 39 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11.93 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 605,812 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,946 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares owns 5,243 shares. Fiera Cap owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 110,542 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 139,359 shares. Ledyard Bancorp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,470 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.05% or 6,962 shares. Acg Wealth owns 9,919 shares. Philadelphia Tru Comm holds 0.04% or 5,645 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 1.20 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.22% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0.7% or 3.29M shares. Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,898 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares to 21,627 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Invs Incorporated accumulated 1.92% or 44,123 shares. 5.80 million were reported by Proshare Limited. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Advisors has 81,031 shares. Asset Group owns 3,266 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pacific Inv reported 160,691 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 69,554 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Mgmt Llc holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 233,797 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 20,776 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bancshares holds 30,093 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 217,589 shares. 273,973 are held by Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 135,345 shares or 3.75% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.