Winfield Associates Has Lifted Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position by $820,440 as Share Price Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Position Maintained by Rodgers Brothers Inc

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).