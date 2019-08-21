Winfield Associates Has Increased Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake by $820,440; As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Value Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised Stake by $1.21 Million

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 125,005 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 28,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 249,842 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 221,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 13,279 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,850 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Com. Suntrust Banks invested in 35,041 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 511,853 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 273 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Lc. Zacks Inv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 81,427 shares. American Interest Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Republic Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 163,412 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 29 shares. 11,465 were reported by Zevenbergen Capital Invests Lc. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 87,213 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 38,123 are held by Bb&T. 30,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,533 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 111,399 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Progressive Reports July 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Deluxe’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation Names New Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 199,005 shares to 96,608 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,198 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).