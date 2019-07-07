Winfield Associates Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $419,445; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Declined While Wedbush Securities Raised Its Stake

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 37,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 504,778 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD Partners With Microsoft For Project Scarlett – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

