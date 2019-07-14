Winfield Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Cut by $2.81 Million Its Holding

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,252 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 33,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $344.43. About 198,768 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 600 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 500 shares. Brown Advisory reported 219,106 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 27,694 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 5,354 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 2,285 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 91,150 shares stake. 3,722 are held by Proshare Advisors Limited Com. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.77 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 91,343 are held by Schroder Invest Management Gru. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 6,858 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 13,289 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,425 shares to 39,512 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 73,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Huyard Wayne Elliot also sold $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Monday, February 11. Wehmann James M had sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15 million. 10,000 shares were sold by Scadina Mark R, worth $2.32M on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 shares valued at $1.91 million were sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Understanding Banking Interest Rates: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 68.34 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates holds 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 131,340 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 355,653 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc invested 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Invest Ltd Liability holds 5.13% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 3.25M shares. 1,850 are owned by Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Company. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 0.91% or 18,218 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mgmt Assocs Ny invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carret Asset Limited Liability accumulated 160,918 shares or 3.1% of the stock. S Muoio And Communications Ltd Liability holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,643 shares. 8.10M are owned by Bessemer Grp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Google (GOOGL): Who Will Win the Cloud Gaming Battle? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.